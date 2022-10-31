Vegan Supplements Market In North America to grow by USD 768.62 Mn by 2026, Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vegan supplements market in North America size is expected to increase by USD 768.62 million, at a CAGR of 7.75% from 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by distribution channel and geography with Y-O-Y market growth of 5.71%. Request Free Sample Report.

Vegan Supplements Market in North America: Dynamics

One of the main factors boosting the growth of the vegan supplement market in North America is the rising desire for natural products. The consumption of natural products has increased as consumers become more aware of the long-term harm of poisonous and chemical products to the human body. Major retailers like Costco, Walmart, and Whole Foods are encouraging manufacturers of food supplements to make major changes, such as employing plant-based ingredients and natural tastes in their products.

As a result, food producers have started including vegan supplements made from plants that contain critical nutrients in their product line. As a result, the rising demand for natural products will expand the North American vegan supplements market during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report.

Vegan Supplements Market in North America: Vendor Analysis

Some of the companies covered in this report are Aloha, Canopy Growth Corp., Danone SA, Deva Nutrition LLC, FORGE Supplements, Future Kind, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Kikkoman Corp., Lauras Original Boston Brownies Inc., Natrol LLC, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., NuGo Nutrition, PepsiCo Inc., Vital Amine Inc., Wonder Laboratories, and DuPont de Nemours Inc., etc.

Aloha: The company offers vegan supplements such as protein powders, bars, and drinks in multiple flavors with plant-based ingredients.

The company offers vegan supplements such as protein powders, bars, and drinks in multiple flavors with plant-based ingredients. Canopy Growth Corp. The company offers vegan supplements for beauty and health, diet and weight management sports nutrition, and, sleep and mood support.

The company offers vegan supplements for beauty and health, diet and weight management sports nutrition, and, sleep and mood support. Future Kind: The company offers vegan supplements under the brand names Vivid and Solar, for mental clarity, enhanced brain function, improved focus, and stress management.

The company offers vegan supplements under the brand names Vivid and Solar, for mental clarity, enhanced brain function, improved focus, and stress management. NOW Health Group Inc.: The company offers vegan supplements such as vitamins, minerals, protein, collagen, and other supplements through the subsidiary company Garden of Life.

The company offers vegan supplements such as vitamins, minerals, protein, collagen, and other supplements through the subsidiary company Garden of Life. NuGo Nutrition: The company offers vegan supplements for beauty and health, diet and weight management, sports nutrition, and sleep and mood support.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel

Online



During the projected period, the online segment will significantly increase its market share of vegan supplements in North America . In comparison to physical storefronts, online retailers enjoy lower operational expenses. They also give customers the convenience of shopping from the comfort of their homes while giving them the opportunity to view and compare a wide range of products and brands. The expansion of online retailers selling vegan supplements in North America is directly correlated with the growth in Internet users.

. In comparison to physical storefronts, online retailers enjoy lower operational expenses. They also give customers the convenience of shopping from the comfort of their homes while giving them the opportunity to view and compare a wide range of products and brands. The expansion of online retailers selling vegan supplements in is directly correlated with the growth in Internet users.



Additionally, due to technical advancements, the US has the fastest rate of Internet penetration. During the projected period, these aspects of online retailers will fuel market expansion for vegan supplements in the US.



Offline

By Geography

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports

Vegan Fast Foods Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the vegan fast foods market segmentation by end-user (take-out and dine-in) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Baby Puffs and Snacks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the baby puffs and snacks market segmentation by product (baby puffs and baby snacks) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Vegan Supplements Market Scope in North America Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $768.62 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.71 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aloha, Canopy Growth Corp., Danone SA, Deva Nutrition LLC, FORGE Supplements, Future Kind, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Kikkoman Corp., Lauras Original Boston Brownies Inc., Natrol LLC, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., NuGo Nutrition, PepsiCo Inc., Vital Amine Inc., Wonder Laboratories, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on North America : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 55: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9 Vendor Landscape

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 56: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 57: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 58: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 59: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 60: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aloha

Exhibit 61: Aloha - Overview



Exhibit 62: Aloha - Product / Service



Exhibit 63: Aloha - Key offerings

10.4 Canopy Growth Corp.

Exhibit 64: Canopy Growth Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Canopy Growth Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Canopy Growth Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 67: Canopy Growth Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Canopy Growth Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 FORGE Supplements

Exhibit 69: FORGE Supplements - Overview



Exhibit 70: FORGE Supplements - Product / Service



Exhibit 71: FORGE Supplements - Key offerings

10.6 Future Kind

Exhibit 72: Future Kind - Overview



Exhibit 73: Future Kind - Product / Service



Exhibit 74: Future Kind - Key offerings

10.7 Kikkoman Corp.

Exhibit 75: Kikkoman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Kikkoman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Kikkoman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Kikkoman Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Nestle SA

Exhibit 79: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 80: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 82: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.9 NOW Health Group Inc.

Exhibit 84: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 87: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 90: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Vital Amine Inc.

Exhibit 92: Vital Amine Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Vital Amine Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Vital Amine Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Wonder Laboratories

Exhibit 95: Wonder Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 96: Wonder Laboratories - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Wonder Laboratories - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 98: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 99: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 101: Research methodology



Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 103: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vegan-supplements-market-in-north-america-to-grow-by-usd-768-62-mn-by-2026--market-segmentation-by-distribution-channel-and-geography---technavio-301661584.html

SOURCE Technavio