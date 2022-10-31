Title Alliance to host annual Amplify event with an eye on the future for its teams, partners

Title Alliance, a national real estate title & escrow provider specializing in joint ventures, is gearing up for its annual Amplify event next month. There's also a special milestone to celebrate for the company that preaches the importance of company culture, a set of core values and relationship-building this year: Being named a 2022 Top Workplace by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

This internal Amplify showcase doubles as an award ceremony to celebrate the success of the past year and a goal-setting workshop for the thriving company's future, which includes celebrating Title Alliance's 75th year in business during 2023. However, this year had plenty of activity, too. Title Alliance opened offices in two new states – Alaska and Nevada – and its leadership team was invited to speak at multiple industry conferences. The Pennsylvania-based company is now in 12 states and has a Western Division headquartered in Arizona.

"I couldn't be more excited to have our teams together from across the country. This Amplify event has become quite powerful in fostering relationships throughout our organization and contributing to the personal and professional growth of our team members," said company CSO Lindsay Smith, one of the executives who have spent the last year talking nationally about what makes Title Alliance stand out. "This year, with the market adjusting, our intention is to provide a space for our teams to remember that they will not only survive but thrive, using the T.A. tools and systems and by developing relationships, deep meaningful relationships, with their agents, customers and teammates."

More than 50 Title Alliance leaders and team members will be in attendance during the Nov. 6-8 event, which will be held at the Union League in Lafayette, Pennsylvania. The event will feature a keynote presentation from business leadership coach Guatam Deviah, and an "Art of Appreciation" workshop led by "Mr. Thank You" John Israel.

Smith also thanked the sponsors of this year's event: First American, Data Trace, Bank United, Judge Staffing, The Sourcing Group, Bankshot and WB Mason. Title Alliance's first Amplify event was held in 2016 because of the vision of CEO Jim Campbell. He wanted to elevate the company's annual award ceremony and amplify all the great things being achieved in Title Alliance offices across the country. Six years later, Amplify is now a cornerstone of Title Alliance's award-winning culture.

"Amplify provides the perfect opportunity to connect with team members from across the Title Alliance footprint and take time to devote to personal growth, professional development and culture-building," Campbell said. "We all look forward to Amplify each year as we explore ways to continue to grow as a company."

