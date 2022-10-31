Wings and Rings Puts the 'Rings' in Wings and Rings with New Onion Ring Options; Launches Refreshed Menu Design

The sports restaurant and bar franchise is launching several new menu items, including Buffalo Bleu Onion Rings, Sweet Smokin' Onion Rings, Roasted Corn Queso Dip, Chile-Lime Street Corn and Loaded Cauliflower.

Wings and Rings, the 85-unit club-level sports restaurant and bar franchise, is giving guests what they've been waiting for with a refreshed menu that includes two new onion ring varieties, two new sides, and a new appetizer, available starting October 31, 2022.

The two new ring options include: the Buffalo Bleu Onion Rings and the Sweet Smokin' Onion Rings, both with a guest choice of ranch or bleu cheese dip.

"Last year, when we dropped the ‘Buffalo' from our name and became just ‘Wings and Rings,' it gave us the opportunity to really focus on the two things we do best: making crave-worthy buffalo wings and amazing onion rings," said Linsey Case, Wings and Rings' Marketing Director. "That is why we are so excited to bring these two new varieties of onion ring options to life."

Wings and Rings Corporate Chef Dan Admire says the Wings and Rings culinary team went through an extensive food review and analyzed 11 different seasonings to determine the flavors they liked best.

"The Buffalo Bleu is a dry buffalo seasoning with hints of bleu cheese, which is an amazing and super flavorful combination," said Admire. "The Sweet Smokin' seasoning has a deep, hickory and smoky flavor, with just a little bit of sweetness and a touch of heat. These are options we are very excited about."

In addition to the onion rings, Wings and Rings will also be rolling out a new appetizer, the Roasted Corn Queso Dip, a toasted jalapeno dip with toasted corn and lime, served with fresh tortilla chips.

The menu also includes expanded side dish offerings, such as the Keto-friendly Loaded Cauliflower, which features generous helpings of cheese and bacon toppings. Another new side is the Chili Lime Street Corn, which is similar to elote corn with flavors of chili and lime. Lastly, the menu now includes a Chipotle Blueberry BBQ sauce option for both wings and sandwiches.

"All of these items were released as LTOs in the past, and guests made it clear that they wanted to have these options permanently," said Admire. "We've listened to their feedback, and we are thrilled to give our guests the types of delightfully surprising and unexpectedly delicious flavors they've come to love from us."

The new options will be accompanied by a revamped menu design as well across Wings and Rings locations. The high-quality, beautifully-photographed, branded menu is designed to be a long-lasting yet modular solution that supports the brand's efforts to provide a club-level ambiance.

"We know it sounds like a small thing, but a great menu can make all the difference in a restaurant experience," said Case. "We had moved to a digital solution of QR codes during the pandemic to keep our guests safe, but we've heard from them that they're tired of reaching for their phone as soon as they're seated to view a minimalistic menu. So we are excited to give guests something they can physically hold in their hands and easily browse, so they can focus on interacting with their friends and family. Our food is the star of the Wings and Rings show, so being able to fully showcase that is very exciting."

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wings and Rings is THE club-level sports restaurant and bar with Craveworthy Wings and Rings, My Place Service and a Club-Level Ambiance, all to encourage social connections. Whether it's enjoying a bit of banter, catching up over the game, finding new craft beer favorites, or celebrating a big win, Wings and Rings is the place where everyone can kick back, enjoy life, and champion everyday moments. With 85 units across the globe, Wings and Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, making elevated food and beverage experiences accessible to all fans. For more information, please visit http://www.WingsandRings.com and http://www.OwnWingsandRings.com.

