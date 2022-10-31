Submit Release
EMP Secures Hydraulic Machining Contract in North America

REDDITCH, England, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineered Machined Products (EMP), a Concentric AB company and leading producer of mechanical and electric water and oil pumps, electric fans, thermal management systems and highly complex precision machined components, was recently awarded a key contract for machined components in the U.S., with a global multinational customer of engineered products, who develop energy efficient technology. The product will be used internationally in mobile machinery for off-highway applications including construction and agriculture.

The business awarded to EMP is expected to deliver around one million USD in annual sales. This win marks another major feat for EMP's machining operations in the market.

Martin Kunz, Concentric AB President and CEO, commented: " This new business award is a further demonstration of EMP's market leading machining capability. For over 30 years, EMP has been trusted by major global OEMs to deliver complex machined products which meet the most challenging specifications, from it's 250,000sq ft highly automated manufacturing facility in North America. Since we acquired EMP in October 2021, we have continued to invest in the business, with a focus on growth, and this win is another key step on this journey."

