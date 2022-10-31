Insights Into The Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022”, the cordless vacuum cleaners market grew from $6.73 billion in 2021 to $7.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The cordless vacuum cleaners market is expected to grow to $9.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. Increasing disposable income coupled with growing consumer awareness about health & hygiene among the urban population is contributing to the cordless vacuum cleaners market growth.

Key Trends In The Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market

Major players are increasingly focusing on developing technologically advanced products to meet the demand from the consumers. The companies are growing emphasis on manufacturing next-generation vacuum cleaners with smart and cordless technology to improve consumer experience and make cleaning effortless. Additionally, the development of smart vacuum cleaners with battery sensing, floor-sensing, and filter-sensing technologies is a leading trend in the cordless vacuum cleaners market.

Overview Of The Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market

The cordless vacuum cleaners market consists of sales of cordless vacuum cleaners and related services. The vacuum cleaner is a device that uses an air pump to create a partial vacuum to suck dust and dirt from the floor, sofas, and other upholstery. Cordless vacuum cleaners work on batteries and offer better portability and convenience when compared with corded vacuum cleaners. Moreover, battery powdered or cordless vacuum cleaners are tending to be safer than vacuum cleaners with cords and provide more flexibility, making them extremely agile.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Handheld, Canister, Upright, Stick, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

• By Application: Household, Commercial

• By Geography: The global cordless vacuum cleaners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as LG, GlenDimplex, Haier, Puppyoo, Gtech, IRobot, SharkNinja, Stanley Black & Decker, BISSELL, TTI.

