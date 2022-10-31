Paul C. Ray Chtd. Expands To Become The Top Real Estate Law Firm in Las Vegas

The decorated law firm is set to expand its real estate division to serve more clients and help them with their dream homes.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul C. Ray Chtd., a Las Vegas-based real estate law firm , is announcing its expansion to serve clients better. The team will now operate from a bigger office in Las Vegas. The additions are expected to help the firm grow and provide more services for its customers, including homeowners and other investors looking for guidance on residential and commercial properties throughout southern Nevada.The expansion will allow them to serve their clients better and provide a more comprehensive service. The expansion will feature onboarding new attorneys, which means that in the near future, you will see more of them representing clients in Las Vegas, making them the real estate law firm to hire.Working with a top real estate law firm can be beneficial for clients. These firms help protect clients from any litigation and are well-versed with the laws governing real estate transactions. Paul C. Ray Chtd. has been named one of the best in Las Vegas for its dedication to client service, knowledge of the law, and commitment to excellence. The firm has been featured in numerous publications for its work and has been recognized as one of the top real estate law firms in Las Vegas . The attorneys at Paul C. Ray Chtd. provide a wide range of legal services to clients, including land use, zoning issues, commercial transactions, construction defect litigation, contract disputes, personal injury claims, and more.Paul C. Ray earlier noted that his firm's increasing workload is proof of the fact that professionals and individuals are noticing their expertise and reputation for superior client service throughout the area. "We have been in business for over 30 years, which means we've seen a lot of changes," he said. "Our client's needs have changed over time, but they still want us to provide them with the same high-quality service they've come to expect from us."Paul C. Ray said that his associates would continue to help clients at every stage of the process, from forming an entity to buying or selling residential, commercial, or rental property. "We are excited about this expansion because it allows us to provide more services across all areas of real estate law," said Paul C. Ray Chtd., founder and managing partner of the firm. "Our attorneys' expertise in these areas is second-to-none, so we're confident that our clients will find them very helpful in their respective needs."Paul C. Ray Chtd. has been helping buyers and sellers with their legal needs since 1991. They've worked with some of the largest developers in the area and local residents looking to sell their homes or purchase new ones. About Paul C. Ray Chtd ,:Paul C. Ray Chtd. is an award-winning firm that serves clients throughout Las Vegas, the surrounding areas, and beyond. The Paul C. Ray Chtd.'s team is ready to help clients with any legal needs, whether anyone's looking to buy or sell a property or needs assistance navigating the process of forming an entity or buying or selling a home in Nevada.