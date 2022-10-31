Embassy of Italy celebrates one year of BeIT in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, October 31 -

HÀ NỘI — The Embassy of Italy in Việt Nam last week celebrated the one-year anniversary of Italy’s nation-branding communication campaign promoting “Made in Italy” named beIT in 26 countries worldwide, including Việt Nam.

“Italy is simply extraordinary: beIT” was officially launched in October 2021 by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation and the Italian Trade Agency. The campaign aimed to increase exports through the introduction of Italy’s strengths and extraordinary potential in an original and innovative way as well as boosting the globalisation of enterprises, expanding and diversifying foreign markets, especially for small and medium-sized Italian companies.

In Việt Nam, the campaign was presented in December 2021 at the Italian food and beverages exhibition “A Taste of Italy Everyday” in Hà Nội, followed by “Việt Nam International Fashion Week” in HCM City. Since then, beIT has held many activities related to culture, arts and commercial promotion, catching the attention of the Vietnamese public.

Speaking at the event, Antonio Alessandro, Italian Ambassador to Việt Nam, said that this is a national brand-building programme. "Việt Nam is our important and largest partner in Southeast Asia. Italy does not have many natural resources, so we have to work hard to create quality products. Building a national brand is important and Việt Nam is doing very well now. The campaign has contributed to promoting the national brand in Việt Nam. I'm very happy that Vietnamese people always accept the brand from Italy."

After one year of implementation, beIT has not solely introduced Italy’s unique culture and lifestyle, but also highlighted the pioneering spirit through globally recognised, world-class products and services. Such a spirit is inspired by 6 core values including creativity, passion, heritage, style, innovation and diversity.

Francesco Arcuri, Head of Economic and Commercial Section at the Embassy of Italy in Việt Nam, said in the campaign, they focus on four areas including machinery, automation and components; aerospace technology and advanced security; the third is fashion, luxury goods; and the fourth is the automotive and marine industry.

“In these areas, in the near future, we will have plans to promote Italian trade and investment in Việt Nam."

The campaign also creates a “green” impact: for every 10,000 views of the video campaign, a tree will be planted in 3 Italian regions: Basilicata, Tuscany and Puglia, shaping the first ever “Made in Italy” forest and contributing to a greener planet.

Also at the event, the famous car brand from Italy - Ferrari debuted the 296GTB supercar for the first time in Việt Nam. This is a big brand in the production of super sports cars associated with Italy since 1939. This event opened the way for trade promotion activities in this field in Việt Nam. — VNS