HDBank Petrolimex 4-in-1 super card makes cashless payment easy

HCM CITY — HDBank has launched the HDBank Petrolimex 4-in-1 super card which integrates four utilities - credit card, debit card, prepaid card, and Petrolimex ID (Petrolimex loyalty accounts) - to offer customers more flexibility in spending.

Customers can apply for the super card online on the HDBank mobile app or HDBank website.

With the 4-in-1 super card, customers can make whatever payments they want with one single compact card.

Cardholders will get a refund of VNĐ100,000 to their HDBank credit card account for their first transaction of at least VNĐ200,000.

Tấn Thành, 50, a motorbike taxi driver in HCM City, said: “When using the credit card, I can earn points and get 0.7 per cent cash back (0.2 per cent cash back from HDBank and 0.5 per cent converted via Petrolimex ID) for spending at Petrolimex petrol stations.”

Cardholders can also enjoy unlimited cash back for daily spending such as shopping, dining, car booking, and ticket booking, including 0.2 per cent on domestic transactions and 0.3 per cent on overseas transactions.

Quốc Anh, 31, from Hà Nội, said: “When I spend large amounts of money, or need to spend urgently before getting salary, I choose to use a credit card to enjoy the benefits of buy now and pay later during the interest-free period of 45 days.”

“I can also take advantage of the online installment conversion feature on the HDBank mobile app to convert transactions of VNĐ3 million and above via credit cards into installments with a term of three or six months,” he added.

Customers should note that the installment conversion must be done before the monthly statement date.

From April 18, 2022 to March 31, 2023, when spending a minimum of VNĐ2.5 million, cardholders will have the opportunity to win lucrative prizes, including four first prizes of VNĐ100 million ($4,013), four second prizes of 2021 Honda Vision Premium Edition scooters, and 12 third prizes of iPhone 13 256GB.

More information about HDBank Petrolimex 4-in-1 card is available at: https://hdbank.com.vn/s/3Hqv1VJ. — VNS