Global Coffee Machines Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Coffee Machines Global Market Report 2022”, the coffee machines market grew from $10.45 billion in 2021 to $11.2 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The coffee machines market is expected to grow to $14.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The growing popularity of instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee in restaurants, and office cafeterias propels the growth of the coffee machines market.

Key Trends In The Coffee Machines Market

Smart coffee machines with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity are a key trend driving the growth of the coffee machine market. The smart coffee machines can be accessed via smartphones, and users can monitor them from anywhere in the house and can also send smartphone commands. Most coffee makers have their software to configure the brew settings and plan brew times.

Overview Of The Coffee Machines Market

The coffee machines market consists of sales of coffee machines and related services that are used in hotels, restaurants, cafes, and offices. Coffee machines are small electrical machines used for coffee making.

Coffee Machines Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Filter Coffee Machines, Pod/Capsule Coffee Machines, Traditional Espresso Machines, Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machines

• By Product: Drip Filter, Capsule, Espresso, Bean-to-Cup

• By End-User: Household, Commercial

• By Geography: The global coffee machines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Panasonic Malaysia, Nestlé Nespresso S.A., De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Electrolux, Morphy Richards India, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Schaerer, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Coffee Machines Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of global coffee machines global market.

