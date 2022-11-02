Memphis, King's Death, Kennedy, Kenya, Obama, Marshall, Malcolm X, Mboya, Black Panther Movie and President Joe Biden

Memphis, TN is the seat of the Civil Rights movement in America. We are asking Kenya President Dr. William Ruto to come to Memphis, TN where Dr. King fell & we want to lift Dr. King up via building of The Tom Mboya Dr. King Education & Cultural Center built in Kenya

Unknown & Untold is the fact that Civil Rights leader John Lewis met Malcolm X in Kenya in October of 1964. Unknown & Untold is Kenya's role in the American Civil Rights movement. They both met at the New Stanley Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya. They spent 3 days together