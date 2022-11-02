Memphis, King's Death, Kennedy, Kenya, Obama, Marshall, Malcolm X, Mboya, Black Panther Movie and President Joe Biden
Memphis, TN is the seat of the Civil Rights movement in America. We are asking Kenya President Dr. William Ruto to come to Memphis, TN where Dr. King fell & we want to lift Dr. King up via building of The Tom Mboya Dr. King Education & Cultural Center built in Kenya
Unknown & Untold is the fact that Civil Rights leader John Lewis met Malcolm X in Kenya in October of 1964. Unknown & Untold is Kenya's role in the American Civil Rights movement. They both met at the New Stanley Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya. They spent 3 days together
Dream to build Real Black Panther Mystical city of "Wakanda" can be built in Kenya called "The Tom Mboya/Dr. Martin Luther King Education & Cultural Center"
Elmore encountered a "spiritual awakening" in Kenya, whereas Elmore notes that African Ancestors asked him to bring African/Americans home to Africa. Elmore dedicated his life to bringing Black Americans back home to Africa. (See 1994 Commercial). Elmore brought African/American groups to Kenya for over a decade. Elmore created the 1st video in Kenya's history regarding Blacks on a Kenya Safari. Elmore video is titled "African/Americans on a Kenya Safari."
Elmore married a Kenya woman in 1995 whereas, while they are no longer married together they have a 24 year old son named Anthony "Amp" Elmore Jr. Elmore met 6 of the newly elected Governors of Kenya in 2013. Most importantly was Elmore's visit with the late "Sarah Obama" the Grandmother of President Barack Obama Jr. Sarah Obama told Elmore that she was also his grandmother. Most importantly Elmore a filmmaker captured his story of Sarah Obama whereas Elmore was the 1st person to film the New House that President Obama built for Grandmama Sarah Obama. See the video titled "Obama Kenya Ancestral Tour" whereas at the time of this posting have 571,817 views. Elmore was so inspired that he mounted 4 " Four by Eight" billboard pictures of Kenya including he and Sarah Obama on his home in the Black community of Orange Mound in Memphis.
Since first visiting Kenya in 1990 Elmore has made it his "Life's Mission" to bring Africans and African/Americans together. Elmore has was worked decades fighting not only White on Black Racism, but Elmore has fought Black on Black Racism, Black on African Racism and African on African Racism. Elmore explains that Memphis 1st Elected African/American Mayor Dr. Willie Herenton hated Africa. Memphis Mayor Herenton wanted nothing to do with Africa. Elmore notes that he met Kenya Ambassadors who hate Black Americans.
One of Elmore biggest fights has been getting Kenya to honor one of its Founding father's Tom Mboya. The Tom Mboya story is described best in the 1982 book by Davide Goldsworthy titled "Tom Mboya The Man Kenya Wanted to Forget." Elmore has been fighting the system of Black on Black discrimination for over a decades. Elmore's greatest supporter has been White Jewish Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen. Black Memphis Mayor Herenton told Elmore that he was not about to associate with Africa , Mayor Herenton told Elmore "You Got Your Boy Steve Cohen."
Congressman Cohen arranged for Elmore to meet African/Ambassador whereas in 2009 Kenya Ambassador Peter Ogego supported Elmore, however Kenya's Ambassador Elkanah Odembo in a meeting with Elmore and Congressman Cohen, Kenya Ambassador Odembo told Congressman Cohen that Kenya wanted nothing to do with Elmore. Kenya Ambassador Odembo came to Memphis and he did not honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. Kenya Ambassador Robinson Njeru Githae for years would not answer letters Congressman Cohen sent on Elmore's behalf.
Two Kenyans, Richard Kiptoo and Aggrey Asava read about Elmore's story and they made a visit to Memphis and they all traveled to Kenya support Elmore's planned called the "Safari Initiative." The meeting landed the support of Kenya's Kisumu Governor Professor Peter Nyong'o who visited Memphis in 2019. While Governor Nyong'o is unknown in America he is the father of Academy Award winner and start of the Black Panther movie "Lupita Nyong'o."
Professor Nyong'o who obtained a PHD from the University of Chicago in 1977 noted that he had learned more in a few weeks in Memphis than he had learned via his many years of coming to America. What Governor Nyong'o found in Memphis was the "Africans in America." What is unknown and who is untold in America is the "Africans in America." The story was best told by the movie "Roots" whereas "Kunta Kinte" whereas his African roots was beaten out of him.
Elmore is fighting to build "A Cultural Pathway" in Kenya" whereas "Africans can work with African/Americans." Just as 36 year old writer/director of the Black Panther Movie Ryan Coogler created the Black Panther about "Africa's Wakanda" the Movie has grossed 1.3 billion worldwide. Elmore want to ask Kenya President Dr. William Ruto to "Officially" open a Cultural Pathway in Kenya for African/Americans. Elmore visions "The World Largest African and African/American Education and Cultural Center in Kenya" based on the theme and concepts of "African Futurism"
African futurism is a cultural aesthetic and philosophy of science that centers on the fusion of African culture, history, mythology, point of view, with technology based in Africa and not limiting to the diaspora. President Barack Obama Jr, Dr. Martin Luther King, Black revolutionary leader Malcolm X, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, American President John F. Kennedy, Former 1st Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, Baseball Great Jackie Robinson, Singer Harry Belafonte, Actor Sidney Poitier, Black Playwright Lorraine Hansberry, Union Leader A. Philip Randolph, Ebony and Jet Publisher John H. Johnson and others to numerous to list is associated with Kenya.
American President Joe Biden, The Congressional Black Caucus and American people would support "The Tom Mboya/Dr. Martin Luther King Education and Culture Center being built in Kenya. We ask that Kenya's New President Dr. William Ruto to, Please help.
