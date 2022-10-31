Air Purifiers Global Market Estimated To Grow At 14% Rate

Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2022”, the air purifiers market grew from $1.57 billion in 2021 to $1.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The air purifiers market is expected to grow to $2.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.5%. Rising concern for airborne diseases is driving the market.

Key Trends In The Air Purifiers Market

The use of smart air purifiers through the smartphone-enabled application is a key trend in the market. Smart air purifiers allow the air quality to be monitored and managed from a smartphone application, which provides a live reading of quality data.

Overview Of The Air Purifiers Market

The air purifiers market consists of sales of air purifiers and related services for the purification of airborne toxins and particulate matter. The usage of air purifiers is to minimize the health risks associated with breathing air contaminated with pollen grains, harmful gases, and emissions.

Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Technology: HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon, Others

• By Type: Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors, Others

• By End-User: Residential, Commercial

• By Geography: The global air purifiers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Honeywell International Inc., Whirlpool Corp, Sharp Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., Dyson Ltd, Panasonic, Xiaomi Corporation, Blue Air, and Coway.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of air purifiers global market.

