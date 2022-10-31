Insights Into The Global Smart Refrigerators Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Smart Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Smart Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Smart Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022”, the smart refrigerators market grew from $4.89 billion in 2021 to $5.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The smart refrigerators market is expected to grow to $6.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The rise in the adoption of smart cities and smart infrastructures is a key factor driving the growth of the smart refrigerator market.

Key Trends In The Smart Refrigerators Market

The IoT-enabled family hub refrigerator is a key trend in the smart refrigerator market. The new Family Hub refrigerator provides features such as testing from anywhere what's inside the refrigerator, leaving messages on the White Board, seeing who's at the front door via a connected doorbell, adjusting the thermostat, watching CCTV video, suggestions for recipes, shopping recommendations, etc.

Overview Of The Smart Refrigerators Market

The smart refrigerators market consists of sales of smart refrigerators and related services that are used in residential and commercial sectors. A smart refrigerator is a programmed high-tech refrigerator that can identify the type of products stored therein and keep track of important information such as expiry and usage. Such refrigerators operate on a barcode or RFID network whereby the batch is collected and information is generated directly from the Internet.

Smart Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Top Freezer Refrigerator, Bottom Freezer Fridge, Side-Sy-Side Refrigerator, French Door Refrigerator

• By Technology: Wi-Fi, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Cellular Technology, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Touchscreen

• By Door Type: Single, Double, Side by Side, French

• By End Use: Residential, Commercial

• By Geography: The global smart refrigerators market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Haier, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool, Siemens AG, Midea Group, Hisense Co. Ltd, Electrolux, and GE Appliances.

The smart refrigerators market report analyzes smart refrigerators global market size, smart refrigerators global market growth drivers, smart refrigerators market share, smart refrigerators market segmentation, smart refrigerators market major players, smart refrigerators market growth across geographies, and smart refrigerators market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

