Insights Into The Global Water Purifiers Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2022”, the water purifiers market grew from $27.89 billion in 2021 to $30.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The water purifiers market is expected to grow to $40.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%. The scarcity of safe water is contributing to the growth of the water purifier market.

Key Trends In The Water Purifiers Market

The increased usage of internet of things technology (IoT) enabled water purifier is an emerging trend in the water purifiers market. The Internet of Things is a network that contains interrelated physical components which can be accessed using the internet for collecting and exchanging data. In water purifiers, the Internet of things is used to give information on the water quality, life of the filters, total dissolved solids levels, and service support.

Overview Of The Water Purifiers Market

The water purifiers market consists of the sales of water purifiers and related services. Water purifiers are the devices used to purify water from biological contaminants, toxins, harmful chemicals & gases, and others impurities such as solid particles so that it can be safe for drinking. It also decreases the level of hazardous pollutants in it and makes it suitable for the industries before releasing it into the water bodies.

Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Technology Type: RO Water Purifier, UV Water Purifier, Gravity-Based Water Purifier

• By End-User: Industrial, Commercial, Household

• By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, Direct Sales, Online

• By Portability: Portable, Non-Portable

• By Device Type: Wall Mounted, Countertop, Tabletop, Faucet-mounted, Under-The-Sink (UTS)

• By Geography: The global water purifiers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Xiaomi, Livpure, LG Electronics, Unilever N.V, Panasonic Corporation, Kinetico Inc, Aquatech International LLC, GE Appliances, A.O. Smith Corporation, and Whirlpool Corporation.

Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of water purifiers industry.

