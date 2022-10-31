Danish Crown Prince’s Việt Nam visit to beef up bilateral relations

VIETNAM, October 31 -

COPANHAGEN — The visit to Việt Nam by Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth from October 31- November 3 is expected to provide a good opportunity for Danish businesses to meet Vietnamese companies and experts, contributing to further stepping up the relationship between the two countries, a Danish official has said.

In an interview to Vietnam News Agency in Copenhagen on the occasion of the visit, Danish State Secretary for Trade and Global Sustainability Lina Hansen stressed it aims to discuss green future, sustainability, and common solutions.

The Danish Crown Prince will be accompanied by representatives of over 30 leading Danish companies which specialise in wind energy, and efficient energy management and use. He will have meetings with Vietnamese leaders and attend trade and investment promotion activities.

The visit will be the third by Crown Prince Frederik to Việt Nam after those in 2009 and 2011.

Denmark opened its embassy in Việt Nam five decades ago and the bilateral relationship has witnessed fruitful development, including the relations among not only their peoples but also businesses, the official said.

With the cooperation of Danish and Vietnamese experts, the two countries can build innovative solutions and better green solutions for the future, she added.

Building the foundation for the partnership between the two countries is a measure to further strengthen the bilateral relations, the official said, adding that the two sides will organise trade seminars and roundtables between companies and government agencies to share relevant experience and knowledge.

The Danish delegation’s visit to Việt Nam is a good example of how the two countries can further promote the bilateral relations, she stressed.

The Việt Nam - Denmark relations have recorded many achievements in all traditional fields such as politics - diplomacy, economy - trade - investment, people-to-people exchange, and agriculture education and labour cooperation, and new spheres such as climate change adaptation, renewable energy, green growth, and sustainable development.

During a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Lương Thanh Nghị in May 2022, Queen Margrethe II expected that the relations will continue to develop to a new height in a more comprehensive and substantive manner for mutual benefit.

Many Danish businesses, especially small- and medium-sized ones, have high hope for investment opportunities in the Vietnamese market, according to Ambassador Nghị.

Along with the activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the Viet Nam-Denmark diplomatic ties, the delegation will focus on fostering connections and cooperation between businesses of the two countries in the fields of wind power and efficient energy use and management.

Highlighting the significance of the visit, Ambassador Nghi held that it aims for substantial outcomes, including seeking and expanding cooperation in areas of strategic significance to both countries such as green transition and sustainable development, which are also important for Việt Nam in realising its net-zero emissions commitment.

The ambassador said that Viet Nam and Denmark are enjoying growing partnership and mutual support at regional and multilateral forums and organisations.

Two-way trade reached US$842.37 million in 2021, up 18 per cent year on year, and $554.17 million in the first nine months of 2022, with Việt Nam’s exports rising 51.8 per cent.

So far this year, Denmark has been the third biggest investor of Việt Nam with capital amounting to $1.32 billion.

Pointing out similarities between the two countries, Nghị said that Denmark considers Việt Nam a model for green transition and pledges to accompany and support Việt Nam in realising green and sustainable development goals.

The diplomat held that the cooperation potential between the two countries is huge, especially in areas related to green transition and sustainable development, while the demand for collaboration in energy, agriculture, biotechnology and logistics is increasing.

Denmark has shown great interest in investing in Viet Nam where the demand for high-quality investment inflows is high, he said.

Cooperating with Denmark, a leading country in green transition and sustainable development, also provides good conditions for Việt Nam to fulfill its commitment to achieving the net-zero emissions target in 2050, the diplomat added. — VNS