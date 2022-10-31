U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around $8.6 Billion by 2030

The report begins with a brief introduction and market overview of the "U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market" industry followed by its market scope and size.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report begins with a brief introduction and market overview of the "U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market" industry followed by its market scope and size. Next, the report provides an overview of market segmentation such as type, application, and region. The drivers, limitations, and opportunities for the market are also listed along with current trends and policies in the industry. The U.S. baby infant formula market was valued at $3,889.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,784.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the carbohydrate segment accounted for 56.4% of the market share.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The players operating in the U.S. baby infant formula market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, exploit the U.S. baby infant formula market opportunity, and increase profitability in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods, Bobbie, Campbell Soups Company, Dana Dairy Group, Ltd., Danone S.A., D-Signstore, Else Nutrition Holdings, Inc., Hipp GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Holle Baby Food AG, Kabrita USA, Nature’s One, LLC., Nestle S.A., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 & 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀

Baby infant formula serves as an ideal alternative suitable for infant consumption, which mimics the nutritional composition of breast milk as closely as possible. Although physicians recommend breast milk for optimal infant nutrition, it may not always be possible, suitable, or solely adequate. Baby infant formula consists of various nutrients such as vitamins, proteins, carbohydrates, fat, linoleic acid, and prebiotics that help in the overall development of the infants.

𝗢𝗯𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁

• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market by value and volume.

• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market

• -To showcase the development of the U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market in different parts of the world.

• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Market

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for the stakeholder

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Primary Research

1.4.2.Secondary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key finding of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter’s five force analysis

3.3.1.Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2.Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3.Threat of new entrants

3.3.4.Threat of substitutes

3.3.5.Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4.Market dynamics

3.4.1.Drivers

3.4.1.1.Increase in number of women participation in labor force

3.4.1.2.High nutritional content of infant formula

3.4.2.Restraint

3.4.2.1.Concerns related to food safety

3.4.2.2.Government initiatives to promote breastfeeding

3.4.3.Opportunity

3.4.3.1.Shift in preference toward organic baby food & drinks

3.4.3.2.Developments in technology result in emergence of new products

3.4.3.3.Extensive research on prebiotic and probiotics in baby food

3.5.Value chain analysis

3.6.Impact of key regulation

3.7.U.S. Infant Formula Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

ToC Continue….

