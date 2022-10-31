Global Smart Watch Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Smart Watch Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Smart Watch Global Market Report 2022”, the smart watch market size is predicted to reach a value of $56.15 billion in 2021 to $60.14 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The smart watch market is expected to grow to $78.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.90%. The increasing health awareness among consumers is a key factor driving the smart watch market growth.

Key Trends In The Smart Watch Market

Internet of things (IoT) driven smart watches is highly preferred choice of smart watches. Smart watches connected to the internet offer a wide range of features such as time, health monitoring, and fitness tracking, receives calls and messages, entertainment, cardless payments, and connectivity to other IoT devices to improve the quality of the user’s life. With increasing consumer’s interests towards health and fitness, convenience in day-to-day activities and smart homes, wearable IoT devices such as smart watches offer various features. in 2021, Samsung achieved highest quarterly shipments of smart watches with the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

Overview Of The Smart Watch Market

The smart watch market consists of sales of smart watches and related services that are used in medical, sports, gaming, and personal assistance. A smart watch is a computer-based wristwatch that provides many other features besides timekeeping. Examples include monitoring the heart rate, tracking the activity, and delivering day-round reminders.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Product: Extension, Standalone, Classical

· By Application: Personal Assistance, Wellness, Healthcare, Sports, Others

· By Display Type: AMOLED, PMOLED, TFT LCD

· By Operating System: Watch OS, Android/Wear OS, Other Operating Systems

· By Geography: The global smart watch market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Apple Inc., Garmin, Fitbit, Motorola, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Fossil Group Inc, and Google Inc

