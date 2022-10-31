Global Backlight LED Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Backlight LED Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "Backlight LED Global Market Report 2022”, the backlight led market size is predicted to reach a value of $0.53 billion in 2021 to $0.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -13.30%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The back lighting-light emitting diode (led) market share is expected to decline from $0.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of -15.50%. The increasing demand for backlight LED in the advertising industry is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Backlight LED Market

Electric lighting equipment manufacturing companies are focusing on introducing new innovative products into the market, to compete with the competitors and gain market share. In addition to design, the manufacturers are also focusing on introducing new energy-efficient lighting products and importing new technologies to support the development of energy-efficient products, in-house R&D and strategic partnerships, which is contributing to the overall growth of the backlight LED market

Overview Of The Backlight LED Market

The backlight LED market consists of sales of Backlight LED and related services. LED-backlit is a flat panel display that uses LED backlighting instead of cold cathode fluorescent (CCFL) backlighting. LED-backlit displays use TFT LCD (thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display) technologies that offer reduced energy consumption, better contrast and brightness, greater color range more rapid response to changes in the scene, and photorefractive effects.

Backlight LED Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Small-Sized Backlight LED, Mid And Large Sized Backlight LED

• By Color: Red LED, White LED, RGB LED

• By Application: Phone, Television, Computer, Instruments, Others

• By Geography: The global backlight led market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Samsung, NICHIA, LG Innotek, Epistar, Lumileds, Seoul Semiconductor, TOYODA GOSEI, Unity Opto Technology, Genesis Photonics Inc., and Shenzhen Jufei Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.

