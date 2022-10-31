Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Global Market Report 2022”, the electric vehicle (ev) batteries market is predicted to reach a value of $23.74 billion in 2021 to $25.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The EV batteries market is expected to grow to $33.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.90%. Advances in electric vehicles (EV) batteries and their associated technologies are attracting the interests of individuals to purchase EVs, contributing to the growth of the EV batteries.

Key Trends In The Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Market

The charging of Electric vehicle batteries using Vehicle to grid technology is expected to gain traction in EV batteries Market. Vehicle to grid technology is a Bi-directional charging system technology in which plug-in electric vehicles like battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrids (PHEV) or hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) batteries’ can communicate with the power grid for either returning electricity to the grid, to homes during the peak times or increase their charging rate to discharge and charge the battery accordingly.

Overview Of The Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Market

The electric vehicles batteries market consists of sales of electric vehicles batteries. Electric vehicles batteries are used to power the electronic vehicles and are rechargeable in nature. These batteries support the clean energy initiative as they don’t emit any harmful gases which causes damage to the environment.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Battery Type: Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Sodium-Ion, Others

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

• By Propulsion: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• By Geography: The global electric vehicle (ev) batteries market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Beijing Pride New Energy Battery Technology Co. Ltd, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

