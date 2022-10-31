Ceramic Roller Bearings Market Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Ceramic Roller Bearings Market Research

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest published report, titled “Ceramic Roller Bearings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” that the global ceramic roller bearings market size reached US$ 341 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 579.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Ceramic roller bearings are specifically designed to carry heavy loads while reducing the friction by using rolling cylindrical components. These approaches are composed of various materials, such as zirconium oxide, silicon nitride, aluminum oxide, and silicon carbide. In addition, ceramic roller bearings exhibit enhanced electrical insulation, low thermal conductivity, sufficient dimensional stability, improved water resistance, etc. As a result, these approaches find widespread applications across several sectors, including power generation, aerospace, railways, automotive, marine, etc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed, with some of the key players being

AB SKF, Cerabea Co. Ltd., CeramicSpeed, CeramTec GmbH, Emerson Bearing Company, Hentec Oy Ab, JTEKT Corporation, NSK Ltd., Ortech Advanced Ceramics, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG and The Timken Company.

Ceramic Roller Bearings Market Trends:

The emerging trend of industrialization and the escalating penetration of automation levels for heavy-duty applications are among the primary factors driving the ceramic roller bearings market. Besides this, the elevating shift from conventional stainless-steel approaches towards ceramic-based alternatives for lower friction, higher precision, improved wear and tear resistance, etc., is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the integration of both ceramic and stainless steel roller bearings that provide high-temperature resistance and enhanced fuel efficiency, owing to the rising demand for lightweight materials in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing product popularity in manufacturing rail and marine equipment, on account of excellent electrical insulation and enhanced suitability in highly corrosive environments, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the expanding automotive industry is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the development of advanced seal and lubrication technologies by the leading manufacturers to improve the performance of these approaches is anticipated to propel the ceramic roller bearings market over the forecasted period.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, Product Type, Application and Region.

By Type:

Silicon Nitride

Zirconium Oxide

Others

By Product Type:

Hybrid Ceramic Roller Bearings

Full Ceramic Roller Bearings

By Application:

Automotive and Railways

Industrial and Mechanical Equipment

Power Generation

Aerospace

Others

By Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

