Oliver Scholars Honors Excellence In Scholarships, Leadership & Service At Annual Gala

Foundation Breaks Fundraising Goal of $750,000 to Help Service Black and Latinx Students Through its Historic Academic Enrichment and Placement Programs

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oliver Scholars hosted its Annual Gala on Tuesday, October 25th at the Lighthouse in New York City, celebrating its service to Black and Latinx students through its historic academic enrichment and placement programs. For nearly four decades, the organization has been dedicated to helping students realize their full potential and preparing them to achieve educational success through a multifaceted approach of assistance. Students hail from historically under-represented New York City communities and are fast tracked for success at top independent schools and prestigious colleges. The organization provides crucial support for its Scholars so they may succeed and ultimately give back to the city, the nation, and the world.

The event was hosted by Comedian Chuck Nice and the musical entertainment was provided by DJ Stretch Armstrong. CEO Danielle R. Moss Cox expressed her gratitude for patrons and supporters regarding their devotion to the organization's work with its young scholars.

"This year's gala was a joyous celebration of our scholars' and alumni commitment and dedication to scholarship, leadership, and service. Our honorees are the living embodiment of a mission that is intentionally focused on supporting and developing generations of Black and Latinx leaders whose impact on New York City and the world can be seen in government, industry, the arts, social service, and education. Their collective accomplishments are proof that no one can outdream, outdo, or outshine Oliver Scholars." - Danielle Moss Cox, Ed.D.

The sold-out event raised over $750,000 and with donations continuing to roll in, the event was considered the foundation's highest grossing event ever.

ABOUT THE HONOREES

Alex Done Managing Director, Platinum Equity, and Keith Canton '93, Managing Director, JP Morgan Chase were honored as Champions of Excellence. This year's event also honored three inaugural alumni members with awards in the areas highlighted below:

· Scholarship Award - Jasmine Mitchell '99

· Leadership Award - Nicholas Doering-Dorvial '98

· Service Award - Donald Ruff '91, Global Management & President & CEO, Eagle Academy

ABOUT OLIVERS SCHOLARS

· Approximately $9 million in financial aid is awarded to Scholars each year by our partner schools.

· 91% of Scholars in the Class of 2021 were accepted to a U.S. News & World Report top-100 college or university.

· 100% of Scholars graduate from high school.

· 96% of Scholars say they feel more academically prepared because of Oliver.

· Historically, more than 30% of Scholars have attended an Ivy League University.

