Insights Into The Global Low Power Transformers Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Low Power Transformers Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Low Power Transformers Global Market Report 2022”, the low power transformers market is predicted to reach a value of $42.07 billion in 2021 to $49.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.50%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The low power transformers market size is expected to grow to $92.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.80%. The low power transformers industry was mainly driven by rapid growth in emerging markets.

Key Trends In The Low Power Transformers Market

The transformer manufacturing market is moving towards the evolution of independent and self-regulating smart transformers. Smart transformers are programmed to constantly regulate voltage and maintain contact with the stakeholders and provide information and feedback on the power supply. They provide the exact amount of power that is needed and respond to fluctuations through a process known as voltage optimization. They significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and power consumption as they supply electrical equipment with the ideal amount of power.

Overview Of The Low Power Transformers Market

The low power transformers global market report consists of sales of low power transformers. A low power transformer is a static device that works on the principles of mutual induction to transform power from one circuit to another circuit without changing frequency. Low power transformers manufacturing establishments manufacture power transformers with ratings of 100 MVA to 500 MVA.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Split-Core, Solid-Core

By Cooling Method: Oil-Cooled, Air-Cooled

By Applications: Power Plants, Factory, Other Applications

By Geography: The low power transformers global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Eaton, Wurth Elektronik, Analog Devices, RITZ Instrument Transformers, Bourns, Osram, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Dechang Electronics, and Leviton.

