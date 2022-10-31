MACAU, October 31 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Nalgae"

Update Time: 2022-10-31 11:30

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Evening on 31st High Typhoon Signal No.8 Evening on 2nd to the beginning on 3rd Medium "blue" Storm Surge Warning Afternoon to evening on 1st Relatively High

Severe tropical storm “Nalgae” is located about 720 km south-southeast of Macau, and is expected to move northward and slowly approach the southern coast of China.

Under the influence of a replenishment northeast monsoon, the weather in Macau will be relatively fine and dry on daytime of 31th. Winds over the bridges may occasionally reach Beaufort scale level 6. As the northeast monsoon will further intensify and move southward and “Nalgae” is moving closer, the chance of issuing signal no.3 is relatively high this evening.

Under the joint influence of “Nalgae” and the northeast monsoon, local winds is expected to intensify, with occasional showers and cooler weather this mid-week.

In addition, due to the astronomical high tide in the next few days, flooding is possible in the inner harbor area between mid-night to early morning on 1st to 2nd of November. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather news.

