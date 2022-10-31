A total of 147,702 samples have been collected yesterday from the lockdown zone and key areas, etc.; All are negative except one person from the red-coded zone

MACAU, October 31 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that three import-related cases have been detected on 30 October. In order to identify any potential infected persons who may be lurking in the local community, the buildings where the case resided - Block 1 of Edifício Lai Va San Chun at No.43 Rua da Saúde, and Block 1 of Edifício Arco Íris at No. 105 Estrada dos Cavaleiros - have been classified as red-coded zone; besides, a nucleic acid testing drive has been launched, from 15:00 on 30 October to 24:00 on 1 November, for the areas which the positive case frequented. All people in Macao are required to conduct rapid antigen testing for 3 consecutive days.

From 00:00 to 24:00 yesterday (30 October), 576 samples have been collected from the red-coded zone, 103,347 from the key areas, 1,514 from the isolated persons in MGM Cotai, and 42,265 from the regular testing drive (i.e. a total of 147,702 samples have been collected). Except for one person from the red-coded zone who is classified as import-related case (i.e. the case announced last night), the rest are all negative.

Apart from this, 633,560 rapid antigen test results have been uploaded.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre reminds that:

1. Macao Health Code will be converted to yellow if not tested as required

Those who fail to take the nucleic acid test as required will see their Macao Health Code changed to yellow on the next day, and they can only have the green health code restored after a nucleic acid test is carried out with negative result. According to relevant regulations, holders of yellow health code will not be allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city.

2. Perform antigen test before leaving home

Before heading to the NAT station for sampling, individuals in the key area must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) and declare the result via the Macao Health Code. Only those who have a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222). The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

3. Make sure the address is up-to-date to avoid being assigned a yellow health code

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zone, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible. If the declared address is incorrect, or you are not sure whether the address registered with the Identification Services Bureau is up-to-date, please immediately fill in the address information again in the Macao Health Code.

4. How to apply for unlocking of red or yellow code for the provision of incorrect address

If your health code has been locked in red or yellow colour due to incorrect address declaration, please visit the online platform of “Enquiries and assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control” (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq), click “Request for assistance – Person (including those who have left Macao) with locked health code (red/yellow) due to incorrect address declaration”, and then submit a declaration with complete information.