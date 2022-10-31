Proactive news headlines including Magnetite Mines, NickelSearch, Apollo Minerals and Ionic Rare Earths

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Magnetite Mines (ASX:MGT) CEO Tim Dobson hosted an investor webinar to update on the company’s progress and optimisation studies currently underway at the Razorback Iron Ore Project in South Australia. Click here

NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS) continued its exploration targeting process during the September quarter and expanded its portfolio of nickel sulphide targets at the Carlingup Nickel Project with two additional high-priority exploration sites. Click here

Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) materially increased the size of the Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project in Gabon and unearthed high-grade mineralisation up to 40% zinc-lead in regional drilling during the September quarter, underscoring the project’s high exploration potential. Click here

Ionic Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:IXR, OTC:IXRRF) has been kept busy with a range of engagement activities during the September quarter. Click here

CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF) is monitoring its iron ore projects, with drilling complete at the Yarram Iron Ore Project. Click here

Skyfii Ltd (ASX:SKF, OTC:SFIIF) has delivered a busy September quarter powered by new contract wins totalling A$3.1 million in total contract value, as it advances its pipeline of more than $31 million in advanced-stage deals. Click here

Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has hit gold in ongoing drilling targeting the Central prospect within the highly-prospective Albany-Fraser Orogen in Western Australia. Click here

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has boosted its war chest for the Beetaloo Sub-basin gas assets in the Northern Territory by A$137 million after completing an equity raise. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has secured firm commitments to raise $3 million in a well-supported placement to sophisticated and strategic investors to advance its cannabinoid registration and MDMD-analogue development. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has generated material increases to the Central Sandstone Gold Project’s mineral resource estimate (MRE), updating the Shillington and Two Mile Hill deposits with new data from recently completed reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilled (DD) resource expansion programs. Click here

Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI) has made significant progress on the planned consolidation of its flagship Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) is transitioning its leadership and will welcome Tim Strong as its new chief executive officer on November 1. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH)'s recent reverse circulation (RC) drilling to follow up a coincidental nickel-copper soil anomaly at the T4 target area, within the Silver Swan North Project, has been productive. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hong Kong-based True Gains Limited to further progress the development of its Niobe Rubidium and Lithium Project in Western Australia. Click here

Way2VAT Ltd (ASX:W2V) made solid progress in the September quarter despite a bear market - improving transaction volume and revenues, completing a major acquisition and gaining access to a large new market in Spain. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) continues to deliver positive results from its diamond core drilling campaign at the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Canada, with the latest assays confirming high-grade lithium mineralisation over a 750-metre strike length within the Main Zone. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has dosed the first intratumoral (IT) patient in the second cohort of its clinical trial, designed to study the novel, cancer-killing VAXINIA virus. Click here

Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) has its maiden drilling program underway at the Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi designed to provide definition of mineralisation in the upper 300 metres. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has zeroed in on rare earth element (REE) potential at the Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) Project’s East Zone in Far West New South Wales, where the company is reviewing historical assays and geophysical data that has generated several viable targets for drill testing. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) is onto project feasibility and development work at its Niobe Rubidium-Lithium Project in WA thanks to a positive environmental study. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has completed construction of the 343-person camp at its Bellevue Gold Project in Western Australia, with the project running on time and on budget. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) has set the drill bit spinning as part of an aircore campaign over its Warralong project in northern WA. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com