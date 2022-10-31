/EIN News/ --

The Government of Seychelles Launches the “SeyID” Project, the National Digital Identity Platform Developed by WISeKey

The SeyID platform empowers key initiatives in Seychelles for eGovernment and will be made available for applications in private sector, such as eBanking

Video NASDAQ Tower at Times Square https://youtu.be/z2BjqyfMRK0

Victoria (Seychelles), Geneva (Switzerland) – October 31, 2022 – The Government of Seychelles announced officially today the launch of the SeyID Platform, developed by WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity company. The project delivers a new Digital Identity platform, named “SeyID”, that is linked with different national initiatives covering eGovernment, eTourism and eHealth.

In 2014, WISeKey was selected by the Government of Seychelles as a partner to supply technology and expertise on Public Key Infrastructures (PKI), Digital Signatures and its usage in electronic transactions. PKI and all the derived applications for authentication, digital signatures and encryption are indisputably the most secure technologies to ensure the protection of personal identities and documents. The Government of Seychelles has been praised internationally for all its efforts in eGovernment and innovation technologies; in 2012 it was recognized by the United Nations with an Information Communications Technology for eGovernment award, and since then it has been considered a benchmark in the region.

With this new project, the Government of Seychelles seeks to implement new solutions and services for citizens, including new eGovernment services, to facilitate access to Digital Identity through the use of smartphones and mobile apps. The SeyID platform delivered by WISeKey will include additional Digital Identity services for the Seychellois citizens, which will complement the current National Identity Card with a virtual card stored in a mobile app. The Digital Identity project can also enable tourists to create an eTourist ID to access local digital services. Seychelles is visited annually by nearly 400,000 tourists and such services will be of great value. WISeKey is a key player in the PKI arena and offers a unique combination of know-how and geo-political neutrality. Based in Switzerland, WISeKey can ensure the independency of its trust services, allowing its customers to issue digital identities that are recognized worldwide.

The SeyID project is based on WISeKey’s WISeID platform for Digital Identity and online security. WISeID is a trusted identity service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and an innovative “hands-free” secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using the “SeyID” mobile application without even having to type any password. Additional security services include digital signature services for documents. WISeID implements standards such as OpenID Connect and OAUTH2, that are easily integrated by customers to enhance the security of their cloud applications. WISeID can also be combined with Microsoft Active Directory, facilitating integration with corporate applications. WISeID is based on the WISeKey/OISTE Root of Trust and integrates innovative blockchain technologies to distribute the identity attributes and build federated ecosystems.

The SeyID project also integrates a cloud signature solution that enables the users to digitally sign documents and other transactions, easily and with full legal validity. This will enable a fast advance in the implementation of eGovernment and other uses for the private sector, by effectively dematerializing the processes, eliminating the need of manuscript signatures on paper.

Benjamin Choppy, the Principal Secretary of the Department of Information and Communication Technology in Seychelles said, “The e-ID platform, SeyID, is a fundamental component in the implementation of Seychelles Government Digital Economy Agenda and its coming into operation marks a key milestone achievement.”

“WISeKey is proud to have been awarded by the Government of Seychelles this project to build the National Digital Identity platform, which confirms the potential of the WISeID solution as a solid base to deliver such services,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey.

The SeyID platform is already delivered and in the last phases of integration with eGovernment and private companies, such as banking services. It will be opened for non-residents in 2023, aiming to propose new services for tourism and international business.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

