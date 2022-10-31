Debut author, Denise Summers, pens widely-praised romantic comedy that blends fantasy and mystery
EINPresswire.com/ -- Danger and mystery are at the heart of author Denise Summers' debut novel, An Immortal Sacrifice. The story centres on Kalum, a complicated character whose life has always been on the precipice between good and evil. Kalum is an angel and demon hybrid. Eons ago, his betrayal nearly caused humanity's extinction. Since that time, Kalum has been in a purgatory created by the divine and supernatural forces that conspired to imprison him in a cave with only a single, bewildering clue to his freedom. The whispered words “a human life spilled will release him, but an immortal sacrifice will set him free."
The crux of the novel focuses on the impossible choices that face Kalum. After his unexpected release from the dank cave that has defined his life for millennia, and his unusual encounter with the mysterious Genevieve, Kalum faces a difficult choice; to remain concealed and quietly blend into his new existence, or to solve the mystery of Genevieve, a woman who is seemingly impervious to his unique abilities and who appears to have a direct connection with the creatures who originally imprisoned him, and in so doing, solve the enduring mystery that could finally set him free. As he attempts to uncover the truth, larger forces put the entire world in danger under the terms of a divine bet for the souls of humanity. The novel's readers become engrossed in the fantasy and romance of An Immortal Sacrifice as they discover whether Genevieve will bring Kalum the peace he longs for in this strange world, or if the world will burn around them before Kalum ever uncovers the truth.
“I wanted to bring readers a story that would surround them with mysterious questions they could try to unravel while they enjoy the descriptive and other-worldly fantasy of the novel,” explains author, Denise Summers. “I describe the novel's style by saying it's as if Nora Roberts and Neil Gaiman had come together to write a story. My book, An Immortal Sacrifice, appeals to readers who love a good rom-com but who need more; they want an adventure with lots of twists and turns to keep up with while they watch the romance blossom and develop.
An Immortal Sacrifice was recently launched and is now available on Amazon and on Denise Summers' website, denisesummers.ca.
The novel is already proving to be popular, with readers consistently giving the book five-star reviews and calling it a page-turner while praising its charm. One reviewer spoke about how she “absolutely adored Kalum’s character - he is swoon worthy and sweet but fiercely protective. His years spent locked up in eternity have him bumbling around the new world while he tries to learn to fit in, becoming a modern man.”
For more information, book tour dates, and to connect with the author, visit denisesummers.ca.
