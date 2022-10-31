If You Have Hard Questions and Complicated Feelings, You Are Not Alone

Xulon Press presents the voice of the mentor you wish you had.

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Linda Fritchlee seeks to encourage God's treasured women in Things That Matter: Contemporary Subjects for Contemporary Women ($16.49, paperback, 9781662860829; $7.99, e-book, 9781662860836).

Fritchlee has mentored numerous women over the years, and a number of complicated issues come up time and again; issues like abandonment, divorce, setting boundaries, and the loss of a child, among others. She has seen firsthand the pain experienced by those who feel they have no one to turn to in their times of difficulty to share their stories and seek Godly wisdom. In this book, she hopes to help these women understand that others care about their pain and want to be part of the solution.

"Women are often robbed of experiencing the fullness of life as they struggle with life's most intense issues because often, they may not have the skills needed to guide them toward a successful resolve. If any of us could figure it out, we wouldn't need faith in God," said Fritchlee.

Linda Fritchlee is a wife, mother, entrepreneur, businesswoman and mentor from Atlanta, GA. Her work in the corporate world has been in sales and training, while her coaching and mentoring work has focused on the spiritual daughters God has blessed her with over several decades.

