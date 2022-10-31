Imagine What Would Happen If We Held Memories In Our Hearts, Rather Than Our Minds

Xulon Press presents more ways to connect Scripture with memories.

MADERA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jerilyn Pallesi Von Flue continues to share her unique perspective on Scripture memorization in Make a Memory Every Day, Volume 2: God's Word Will Change Your Heart ($13.99, paperback, 9781662862359; $5.99, e-book, 9781662862366).

Von Flue has long had a process of memorizing Bible verses wherein she connects each Scripture with a memory from her own experience, allowing her to recall it more easily. In this volume, she focuses specifically on issues of the heart.

"From the time we take our first breath, our minds start creating memories. Every memory etches itself in our hearts; they make us who we are. If we can connect memories with Scriptures, think how different our lives would be," said Von Flue.

Jerilyn Pallesi Von Flue is a central California native with a background in sales. She owned her own retail business for 10 years and has spent the past 17 years as a manager/realtor with Century 21. Von Flue enjoys spending time in nature and sharing cooking clips on her Facebook page. When she is asked what her biggest accomplishment in life is, she would tell you this, "Loving God, Family and All of her Wonderful Friends, and Praying for them Daily."

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Make a Memory Every Day, Volume 2 is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

