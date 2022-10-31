Pastor Pens Third Collection of Thought-Provoking Seasonal Messages

Xulon Press presents a sermon-inspired book for anyone looking to grow spiritually by reading more about Christ.

LA VERNE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Lance D. Sparks provides readers with an inspiring set of spiritual messages about Christ in Contemplating the Christ: A Collection of Christmas and Resurrection Messages($16.49, paperback, 9781662859588; $7.99, e-book, 9781662859595).

Pastor Lance D. Sparks has once again brought together reminders of God's love for His followers through twelve powerfully written messages taken from sermons he has preached at Christ Community Church during the last twenty-eight years of Resurrection and Christmas seasons. This is his third collection of seasonal messages produced in book form. While each sermon stands on its own, these combined messages refreshingly blend together to give believers a rich desire to Contemplate the Christ.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Spark said, "A passion for all to know the Christ. This book is for men and women of all ages, who want to read about the Christ."

Pastor Lance D. Sparks received his training at Washington Bible College in Lanham, Maryland, and at Grace Theological Seminary in Winona Lake, Indiana. He has been the Senior Pastor/Teacher of Christ Community Church in West Covina, California for the past ten years. He is the Bible teacher on Living Word Radio Broadcast Ministry in Southern California. Sparks, his wife Laurie, and three of their eight children live in Fontana, California. His personal desire is to motivate believers to follow the foremost commandment, "and you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength" (Mark 12:30). Along with his passion to proclaim Jesus Christ to all who will hear, his other passion and enjoyment is spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Contemplating the Christ: A Collection of Christmas and Resurrection Messages is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Lance D. Sparks, Salem Author Services, (626) 960-4444, pcasler@ccc-online.org

SOURCE Salem Author Services