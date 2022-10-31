Submit Release
If You Are a Mother, You Are at Once a Servant and a Warrior

Xulon Press presents the true story of God's influence in one mother's life.

PATERSON, N.J., Oct. 31, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ruth Etta Coleman shares how God empowers women (especially mothers) to overcome anything in Skillet Truth: Warrior/Slave ($14.49, paperback, 9781662861772; $6.99, e-book, 9781662861789).

On the surface, Coleman is a successful, educated woman with an upstanding family and a respectable place in society. Behind that image, however, is a history of family dysfunction, a disabling accident, single motherhood, and a host of other challenges she has faced. By sharing her story, she hopes that others will see how God's intervention makes all things possible.

"A social worker helps relieve people's suffering, fight for social justice, and improve lives. Skillet Truth provides this help in a spiritual context," said Coleman.

Ruth Etta Coleman is a social worker with a BAS, MSW and MCJ. She is a founder of L.E.A.P and the NIA Centre in Grand Rapids, MI and has been awarded the title of One Hundred Most Influential Women. She is currently working as an executive consultant and grant writer. She and her husband, Pastor Wayne Coleman, share three children and reside in Paterson, New Jersey.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Skillet Truth is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

