There's No Place Like a Battlefield to Come Face-to-Face with Your Creator

Xulon Press presents a devotional journal for military service members.

BRENTWOOD, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors Eduardo and Juliana King have designed and dedicated a tool for the men and women of the U.S. military entitled A Soldier's Journal ($52.99, paperback, 9781662854026; $9.99, e-book, 9781662854033).

No one has the unique perspective on weaponry and its uses that a soldier does. In this devotional journal, the Kings hope to introduce military service men and women to new kind of weapon they can only receive through God's salvation. The journal is filled with biblical passages and author commentary to guide readers into a personal relationship with Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.

"Before you were born, [God] knew about you (Jeremiah 1:5) and had a purpose for you on this earth, but now He wants to cover you with His grace, with His love, and most of all with His salvation," said King.

Pastor Eduardo and Juliana A. King are the proud parents of four children, the first being Army SPC José L. Ruiz. They are now Gold Star parents (immediate family members of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict) and co-founders of the Light One's Heart Foundation in his memory.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. A Soldier's Journal is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

