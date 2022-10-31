Submit Release
Imagine How Your Life Would Change If You Truly Believed That You Had a Purpose

Xulon Press presents the true story of a life made new.

LAS VEGAS , Oct. 31, 2022   /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Marcellous Curtis shares his new outlook in Enlightened, Awake, and Alive: Looking at Life from a New Perspective ($16.49, paperback, 9781662860393; $26.49, hard cover, 9781662860409; $7.99, e-book, 9781662860416; Audio book, 9781662860423).

When it feels like your entire life has been nothing but one problem after another, it can be easy to despair. Curtis, however, chose another path. He chose to seek the answers to the questions flying around in his mind; questions like, "What is the purpose of our lives?" and "How does it connect us all?"

"After seeking answers to life myself, I realized that everything made sense when I connected the dots. Everything that I had been through happened for a reason. It served a purpose of greater good in my life. It was meant to help me become a better person and, in turn, live a more abundant life," said Curtis.

Marcellous Curtis is a Detroit native who left home and high school at age 14. He has been a drug dealer and addict, a prison inmate, and homeless. Curtis' current recommendations are based on the testimony he has gained from his relationship with God.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Enlightened, Awake, and Alive is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

