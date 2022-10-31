Submit Release
You Can Work to Change the Direction in Which America is Headed

Xulon Press presents a call to action for American Christians.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author J.R. Crawford encourages Christians to stop complaining and take action in Americans Coming Together: In God We Trust ($10.99, paperback, 9781662858956; $4.99, e-book, 9781662858963).

Since 2019, Crawford has been part of a group that meets weekly to pray for America and Americans, while another special group does the same on a daily basis. He loves God and his country, and is proud of his American heritage, but it breaks his heart to see the direction it is headed today. Instead of despairing, however, he takes to his knees, for he believes that it is there that the battle will be won.

"I am looking forward to learning about literally thousands of people of faith who will be coming together with us in prayer, and we will then be celebrating together the return of America, Americans and families, back to, 'In God We Trust'," said Crawford.

J.R. Crawford is a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, deacon, and former school administrator.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Americans Coming Together is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

