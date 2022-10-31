It's Never Too Late For Change--Real Life Miracles Through God's Grace

Xulon Press presents a thought-provoking read for Christians, seekers, the depressed, discouraged and anyone looking for hope to make change in their lives.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dr. Ronald Thorington shares powerful stories of hope from 50 years of ministry in Miracles of Grace: Understanding and Experiencing God's Grace ($21.99, paperback, 9781662858765; $32.99, hardcover, 9781662858772; $9.99, e-book, 9781662858789).

In this powerful book, Dr. Ronald Thorington inspires others through moving testimonies and miraculous stories about real people who were saved and changed by miracles of grace. Readers will be enthralled to hear him explain how specific kinds of miracles can happen when God works His divine power to bring extraordinary change in the lives of His children. Thorington unlocks the mystery of God's grace, a crucial component in transforming lives, and declares that there is hope for everyone to become a new person. His in-depth Bible study and fifty years of ministry work reveal many of the hidden wonders of this grace. Read about people who were thought to be hopeless cases and how Thorington witnessed the joyous salvation of these individuals.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Thorington said, "I have seen God work in wonderful ways in people."

Dr. Ronald Thorington has accumulated more than fifty years of ministry experience. In 1976, upon graduating from the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary, he accepted the challenge to start a church in Buffalo's inner city. Thorington holds a master's degree in Bible and a Doctorate in Pastoral Ministries Experience. He has ministered as an evangelist, teacher, youth pastor and faithfully served as the lead pastor of Victory International Assembly of God in Buffalo for 46 years. During this time, the church has been a beacon of light in the city. Through a strong emphasis on evangelism and discipleship, many have come to know Jesus Christ as their savior and have become dedicated disciples. Many of these disciples have gone on to minister in other locations. Thorington and his wife, Susan, have lovingly reached out to the Burmese and African immigrants in Buffalo. As a result of their ministry, three African and five Burmese churches were birthed. They have spoken at leadership conferences in the United States, England and Africa. Thorington's ministry resources can be found at "Digging Deeper with RevRon" on Facebook, YouTube and on the website, diggingdeeperwithrevron.com. In addition to his love of preaching and teaching, his hobbies include reading, watercolor painting and playing chess.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Miracles of Grace: Understanding and Experiencing God's Grace is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Ronald Thorington, Salem Author Services, (716) 472-6547, iamserve@roadrunner.com

SOURCE Xulon Press