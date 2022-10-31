Follow an American Family through their Life on the Prairie

Xulon Press presents a touching historical memoir.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Fauneil Fremont continues her series of memoirs inspired by her mother and grandmother with The Spirit of the Prairie($16.49, paperback, 9781662858727; $7.99, e-book, 9781662858734).

Fremont fans will recall her stories of Lisetta and Minnie from previous books. Picking up after The Seeds of the Prairie, this latest installment follows Lisetta and her husband Walter as they raise a family through World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Out of their three daughters, Lisetta realizes that one has inherited the spirit of the prairie.

"As they endure hardship and political turmoil, the family fights to remain close and support one another," said Fremont.

Fauneil Fremont was born and raised in northeastern Nebraska. She has four college degrees: a BS in Education from the University of Nebraska; a MEd from the University of Arizona; and both a BA and MA in Music from San Jose State University. Fremont has served an English teacher and as a professional musician, as well as an author.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Spirit of the Prairie is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

