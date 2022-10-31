Randy Whitaker's new book "After the Pandemic: How to Get the Job of Your Dreams Without a College Degree" is a helpful guide to navigating a career without college

Recent release "After the Pandemic: How to Get the Job of Your Dreams Without a College Degree" from Page Publishing author Randy Whitaker is an illuminating manual for those entering the job field without a strong educational background. The labor shortage in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic provides an excellent opportunity for those without degrees to break into the workforce.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Randy Whitaker, a family man with experience in data mining and research, has completed his new book "After the Pandemic: How to Get the Job of Your Dreams Without a College Degree": a potent and informative directory to finding a great career, even without a college background.

"To a great extent, an employer still would like someone with a four-year college degree," says Whitaker. "However, I believe this is changing. The need for those who work with their hands and those who are willing to work their way up through the various levels of an organization is becoming more and more desired by companies. The time it will take you to earn your degree, you could be making a nice living and will have accrued zero debt in the process. Plus, after working in an industry of your choice, something you do have an interest in, even a passion for, you may be on equal footing with a newly hired college grad based on the four years you have been working in your industry of choice."

Published by Page Publishing, Randy Whitaker's enlightening tale came to be after the author's sons lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Neither son had a degree, but they did have strong work ethics. This inspired Whitaker to use his data mining background to look into career paths for his sons. He realized his extensive research could be helpful to others, and thus "After the Pandemic: How to Get the Job of Your Dreams Without a College Degree" was born.

Randy Whitaker describes how the labor shortage in the wake of the pandemic offers a unique opportunity for those without a college degree. Employers are shifting their focus more towards hands-on experience and work ethic over educational background. Whitaker finds that companies care more about a prospective employee's ability to grow within a company and provides readers with fields that are perfect for this.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "After the Pandemic: How to Get the Job of Your Dreams Without a College Degree" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

