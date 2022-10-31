Author Inspires Others Through Her Story of Loving God Even in The Midst of Pain

Xulon Press presents an inspirational book for anyone who is going through, or has gone through a toxic or abusive relationship.

LOUISVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Anita Johnson provides hope to anyone suffering in troubled relationships in her book, Can You Love Passed the Pain? ($10.99, paperback, 9781662862502; $19.99, hardcover, 9781662862519; $4.99, e-book, 9781662862526).

In this refreshing approach to post-relationship victory, Johnson explains to readers how God spoke to her and asked if she could "love passed the pain" – when in actuality, she was not experiencing pain at the time. Suddenly, as God practically predicted, she was faced with immeasurable pain resulting from a toxic, abusive relationship. According to Johnson, God asked her the question again; "Can you love passed the pain?" After the trials and tribulations, she now can confidently answer God's question with a definitive "Yes!" Johnson considers herself a vessel to help others and hopes that this book will lead the suffering out of their own toxic situations.

"God inspired me to write this book because he kept me going through the rough time as I went through the abuse," said Johnson. "I just want to help others so they can get out of or never get in to a toxic or abusive relationship."

Anita Johnson considers herself a "little country girl from Georgia." When she was younger, she loved writing poems. As she got older, she would hear the Lord speak to her and write it down. Johnson knew that God allowed her to face the challenges presented to her was a way for her to help others in the future. She wants her readers to know that God gives gifts to use to help others. Johnson enjoys both of her God-given gifts: to write and to bake. She also enjoys reading a good book as each story takes her on a journey into the pages.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Can You Love Passed the Pain? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

