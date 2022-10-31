Author Lillie Timmons's new book "The Don" is a stirring tale of a young woman who unknowingly catches the eye of a powerful mobster, who changes her life forever

Recent release "The Don: A Story of Discovery, Deception, and Defiance" from Page Publishing author Lillie Timmons follows the tumultuous relationship between young Bella and Ettore, a mafia don who initially hides his true identity to pursue his new flame. After learning the truth, Bella attempts to escape her new relationship, only to realize she may have no choice but to remain.

CARMICHAEL, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lillie Timmons, a loving mother and artist, has completed her new book "The Don: A Story of Discovery, Deception, and Defiance": a gripping and compelling tale of a young woman who unwittingly begins a relationship with a dangerous mafia don.

"Bella Rossellini, a young widow, mother, and athlete, is looking for work at the end of the semester break. Upon applying at the casino for a summer job, Bella finds the staff to be abrupt and rude, deciding a casino job is not for her. As she leaves the casino, she doesn't realize she has captured the attention of a mafia don.

"Ettore Antonelli, the don and owner of the casino, is sitting in his office, recovering from a hangover. While viewing one of the monitors, he catches sight of a beautiful young woman who enters the casino. His interest is piqued as he watches her on her way to the personnel office to submit her application for a part-time job. He's attracted to Bella and decides to get more information on the beautiful young woman.

"Ettore pursues Bella and keeps his identity as the mafia don a secret. Bella believes he's a wealthy CEO as their relationship progresses. When Bella discovers Ettore's true identity, she runs in fear. In an effort to reestablish control over Bella, he punishes her, resulting in an outcome he had not anticipated."

Published by Page Publishing, Lillie Timmons's captivating tale is an expertly woven narrative that will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on Bella's journey to escape her dangerous lover. Beautifully paced and full of shocking truths, Timmons's character-driven drama will leave readers spellbound and desperate for more with each turn of the page.

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Don: A Story of Discovery, Deception, and Defiance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

