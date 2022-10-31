Author Jack Short's new book "KHOF-FM" is a stirring memoir recounting the author's time spent working at a historic Christian radio station in Southern California

Recent release "KHOF-FM" from Page Publishing author Jack Short follows the author's career while working at one of the first Christian radio stations, and the various occurrences that took place behind the scenes. From lighthearted fun to more serious events, Short shares each moment with a genuine honesty and appreciation for the wonderful memories created during these moments.

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jack Short, who studied electrical engineering at California Polytechnic Institute and served in the military as a part of the Signal Corps, has completed his new book "KHOF-FM": a captivating and moving autobiographical account of what it was like working at a Christian radio station during a time when such a thing was merely an idea, and the various people and situations experienced by the author and others while working there.

"In this modern day and age, listening to FM radio is a common experience, and at most everyone has an FM radio or tuner and listens frequently," writes Short. "This was not always the case, and there was a time when this experience was an unheard-of experience. Everything has to start somewhere and for Southern California, and in fact, everywhere west of the Mississippi River, KHOF-FM was that start, and this is what this story is about.

"The following stories are about the miracles I had the privilege of knowing about but more importantly being a part of in my life. I was not there at the start, but I will relate incidents as I was told or read about and remember them."

Published by Page Publishing, Jack Short's personal stories will transport readers back in time as Christian radio stations were just becoming mainstream and reveal what goes into creating such a broadcast. Full of wit and the perfect amount of humor, Short weaves a riveting narrative of the hard work each and every member of the team put in to spread God's message to a broader audience every day.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "KHOF-FM" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing