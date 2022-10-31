Author Joan Cantrell's new book "Mystery at the Circus" is a thrilling tale of a rare animal that goes missing from the circus and the two children who take care of it.

Recent release "Mystery at the Circus" from Page Publishing author Joan Cantrell follows the adventures of Amy and Joey, two siblings who are captivated by a rare and mysterious animal at the local circus. When the animal goes missing, Amy and Joey do their best to find it to care for it and make it their new friend.

HAGER HILL, Ky., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joan Cantrell, a loving mother and wife who spent twenty-seven years teaching elementary school children, has completed her new book "Mystery at the Circus": a charming story of two siblings who take in a runaway animal from the circus despite it being a rare and elusive creature.

"Amy and Joey are sister and brother. When a circus comes to town, Joey begs his sister to go with him. When Amy finds out that the circus has a rare animal, she wants to see it. The children go to the circus and wait to see the animal. After the show is over, the two head home. Amy and Joey talk about the circus to their mom. Finally, Joey asks his mom for more money to go back to the circus. Mom finally agrees with Joey and gives him the money. He and Amy head off to see the second show. As they near the circus, Amy and Joey talk about the rare animal. Joey wants to know what it could be. Amy says it probably would be something fixed up to look like a rare animal. After the second show, the kids go home. Amy and Joey go up to their rooms. Amy hears men talking. She watches and listens. Will the two ever see the rare animal? Will they ever find out what it is?" writes author Joan Cantrell.

Published by Page Publishing, Joan Cantrell's enthralling story will take readers on a riveting journey as Amy and Joey do their best to find the little runaway and find out what kind of animal it is. Full of surprises and vibrant artwork, "Mystery at the Circus" will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers who will want to revisit this delightful narrative over and over again.

Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Mystery at the Circus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

