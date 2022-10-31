Author Dan Cohen's new book "Dark Blue" is a compelling murder mystery that explores politics and corruption both inside and outside of the police station

Recent release "Dark Blue" from Page Publishing author Dan Cohen is a stunning thriller that follows a murder investigation led by high-ranking officer Billy Reagan. As his investigation continues, a more hair-raising truth unfolds as corruption and scandals are revealed within the police force, possibly connecting to Reagan's current gruesome case.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dan Cohen, an author and graduate of Harvard Law who served as a former president of the Minneapolis City Council, former president of the Minneapolis Planning Commission, and was a former member of the Minneapolis Charter Commission, has completed his new book "Dark Blue": a gripping and enthralling tale that begins is a murder mystery that quickly uncovers a more sinister plot within the police department of the town of Sanasauk.

Cohen begins his tale, "He unracked the Ithaca ten-gauge—what they call the Streetsweeper—and quietly opened the car door. Overhead, above the alley where he was parked, he could hear a man and a woman arguing in the unit on the top deck of the wooden tenement. The man stepped out onto the porch and stood in the shadows, reeling gently. He was hugely fat.

"The man with the shotgun lifted it to his shoulder and steadied it. The fat man looked down and saw him. 'Please. Put down your gun,' said the man with the shotgun.

"The fat man looked puzzled. An instant later, the look was gone, and so was the face, blasted into nothingness. The headless body pitched forward over the porch rail and fell into a snowbank.

"There were sirens. The man with the shotgun began to move quickly. He bent down next to the body and plunged the dead man's hands deep into the snow.

"He was walking back to his squad car when his backup arrived."

Published by Page Publishing, Dan Cohen's spellbinding mystery combines a captivating plot and unforgettable characters that will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. Full of suspense and shocking revelations, this poignant and timely tale examining the corruption within police forces and crimes committed by those sworn to serve and protect is sure to stay with readers long after its stunning conclusion.

