Author Vinny Ferranello's book "Sons and Cadillacs" is a humorous, heartfelt memoir exploring lessons learned during his transition from married life to single father

Recent release "Sons and Cadillacs: An Unplanned Journey Through Single Fatherhood" from Page Publishing author Vinny Ferranello is a story of a father overcoming a difficult situation. With a passion for family and an appreciation for one material possession that gave him a sense of pride and connection to his heritage, it becomes clear that he is a man who puts others first. Through his children, he found a way to move forward.

PARKLAND, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vinny Ferranello, a common middle-aged, middle-class family man who experienced a dramatic family change, has completed his new book "Sons and Cadillacs: An Unplanned Journey Through Single Fatherhood": a gripping, inspiring, and potent memoir about divorce and navigating being a single parent.

Vinny states, "as I left my old neighborhood, I contemplated where I should go for dinner and settled on a nice bar and grill near my new house only three miles away. I did not have the gumption to sit there and eat alone yet, so I sat down at the bar for a beer and ordered takeout linguine and red clam sauce. It was a good call as I just needed to be around people for the moment. Being an extrovert, I get energy from being around other people. Introverts like my still legal wife get their energy from being alone. There were just enough people there as most dads were home with their kids, where I should have been in my original life plan. After I savored my beer, I took my bag of food and went home to dine. With a glass of fine Chianti to accompany the pasta and watching another HGTV show, I ate alone. After dinner I went on another bike ride, five miles to get off some of the carbs at least. It was sunset now and with good music coming from my iPhone, it was a nice way to close the daylight. Next, I finished laundry and made the bed. Laundry is the one major domestic task I have not mastered—specifically folding. In the past, while I did a lot of the cleaning, my wife did all the laundry. With three males, it was probably close to even. Now my T-shirts and my boys' clothes are always clean but, after poor folding attempts, still look wrinkled. However, I am working on it."

Published by Page Publishing, Vinny Ferranello's heartwarming tale gives readers an intimate look at his life as a single father and how he works to ensure that his two children have a good life. The old saying, "you have to play the hand you are dealt" is a cliché that has never been more true than it is with author Vinny Ferranello's new book, "Sons and Cadillacs."

The book takes the reader through the events of a new life and the events that led to there. As he grapples with the realities of single fatherhood, Vinny finds solace in his sons' unconditional love and the support of his family and close friends. When he needed a boost in pride, he found it driving his Cadillac. Through humorous anecdotes and heartfelt honesty, readers will find this book relatable and entertaining as they learn how to navigate life. Great lessons can be learned that will translate to anyone experiencing such an event.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Sons and Cadillacs: An Unplanned Journey Through Single Fatherhood" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

