Gail Perego's new book "Sunny's First Nest" is a delightful children's story about unlikely new friendships and finding the perfect place to call home.

Recent release "Sunny's First Nest" from Page Publishing author Gail Perego is the story of Sunny the songbird, a recent graduate of bird school looking for a place to nest. When Sunny discovers an old lady singing along to her song, Sunny knows she's found a safe place for her and her babies.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gail Perego, a retired middle school teacher with a lifelong passion for writing, has completed her new book "Sunny's First Nest": a charming and engaging tale about a songbird named Sunny who's searching for just the right spot to build her very first nest.

"Sunny is a beautiful thrush," says author Gail Perego. "Her songs are enjoyed by birds and humans alike. She has graduated from bird school and is now on a journey to find the perfect place to build her first nest. She knows there is a lot to consider to keep her baby bird eggs safe. One day she hears a remarkable song and decides to find out where it comes from. An old lady is sitting below, singing, and talking to the birds. Sunny decides to build her nest near this interesting human."

Published by Page Publishing, Gail Perego's cheery tale follows Sunny right after her graduation from bird school. She sings a song while looking for the perfect place to call home and build her nest. Suddenly, she hears someone else singing too. An old lady is sitting in her front lawn and singing along with Sunny. She is delighted to have a duet partner and knows that this is the right place to raise her babies.

The old lady and her daughter are enchanted by Sunny. They find her eggs and feel honored that Sunny felt safe enough to nest with them. But when the babies hatch, will Sunny and the old lady continue their friendship? What will happen when one of the babies falls out of the nest?

Readers who wish to experience this lively work can purchase "Sunny's First Nest" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing