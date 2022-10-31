Qatar: FIFA Men’s World Cup 2022

This information, for New Zealanders planning on travelling to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup beginning on 20 November 2022, should be read in conjunction with the travel advisory for Qatar.

Before you go

All New Zealanders planning on attending the FIFA Men’s World Cup are encouraged to:

- Ensure they have a comprehensive travel insurance policy in place that includes provision for medical evacuation by air.

- Register their details with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade so we can send you important information following an emergency.

- Monitor the official Qatar World Cup and FIFA websites for updated information

You must apply for a Hayya Card (fan ID) if you are planning to attend a match at the World Cup. If your visit is more than 24 hours, you must arrange accommodation for your stay before you travel to Qatar.

Travellers will require a Hayya card (fan ID) to enter Qatar between November 1, 2022 to January 23, 2023.

No foreign nationals will be allowed to enter the country without a Hayya card during this period.

General travel advice

- It is recommended that New Zealanders travelling to Qatar familiarise themselves with local laws and customs. There are serious penalties for acts that may not be illegal or considered inappropriate in New Zealand.

- New Zealanders should be aware that there are strict laws around the sale and consumption of alcohol in Qatar. The legal drinking age is 21. It’s an offence to consume alcohol or be intoxicated in public places and alcohol is only available at licensed premises.

- New Zealanders are advised to respect religious and social traditions in Qatar to avoid offending local sensitivities. Modesty and discretion should be exercised in both dress and behaviour, particularly in relation to personal conduct and sex and relationships.

- Obscene language or gestures, defamation, behaviour that disrespects the Government, local culture or Islam, and alcohol-related offences may result in complaints and charges being laid by local authorities. This includes offence caused via online mediums, and taking photos of people without their permission.

- The New Zealand Embassy in Abu Dhabi is accredited to Qatar. Due to the lack of Embassy presence in Qatar, the ability to provide consular assistance is limited, particularly during the World Cup.

Safety and security

- Keep your passport in a safe place; you can use a copy of your passport, plus other photo identification (e.g. driving licence) to identify yourself if needed. If a New Zealand passport is lost while in Qatar, the ability to acquire a new passport is extremely limited.

- While the crime rate in Qatar is low, female visitors are advised to take extra care when travelling alone, especially at night. Men have been known to occasionally verbally and physically harass women on their own.

Where to get help

Local emergency services

In an emergency: dial 999 (Police, Ambulance, Fire).

Consular assistance

New Zealanders requiring consular assistance should contact:

New Zealand Embassy Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (accredited to Qatar)

Street Address: Level 25, Suite 2503, International Tower, Capital Centre, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Telephone: +971 2 496-3333

After Hours Emergency Consular Assistance: +55 61 9553 8087

Email: nzembassy.abu.dhabi@mfat.govt.nz

Website: http://www.mfat.govt.nz/united-arab-emirates

Office hours: Mon-Wed 0900-1600, Thu 0900-1530, Fri 0900-1130 Notarial Services: By appointment only, please email to arrange.



New Zealand Consulate-General Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Street Address Office 6A, 6th Floor, Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Postal Address PO Box 23-156, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Telephone +971 4 270 0100

Email dubai@nzte.govt.nz

Hours Mon-Fri 0830-1600 Notarial Hours: by appointment only, please email to arrange.

Associated Advisories:

Posted:31 Oct 2022, 15:02