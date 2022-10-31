Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market by 2028 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Competitive Situation

Douglas Insights

Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market is valued approx. USD XX BN in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast.

Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market Size Analysis:

The global ambulatory infusion pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2018–2028.

Infusion pumps are devices that deliver fluids, including nutrients and medications, into a patient's body in a controlled manner. Ambulatory infusion pumps are portable devices that can be worn by patients for extended periods of time, typically for more than 24 hours. These pumps are used to deliver intravenous (IV) therapy to patients outside of a hospital setting, such as in their homes or during outpatient visits.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a decline in the demand for ambulatory infusion pumps globally. The outbreak of the pandemic has led to the cancellation of elective surgeries, which has resulted in a decline in the utilization of ambulatory infusion pumps. In addition, hospitals and clinics are postponing non-essential medical procedures to focus on treating COVID-19 patients, which has also contributed to the decline in demand for these devices.

Segmentations:

The global ambulatory infusion pumps market is segmented into product type, application, end user, and geography.

Product Type: On the basis of product type, the ambulatory infusion pumps market is segmented into Disposable Infusion Pumps, Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps.

Application: On the basis of application, the ambulatory infusion pumps market is segmented into pain management, cancer chemotherapy, diabetes management, and others. Cancer chemotherapy held the largest share of the ambulatory infusion pumps market in 2018.

End User: On the basis of end user, the ambulatory infusion pumps market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and homecare settings. Hospitals & clinics held the largest share of this market in 2018. The rising number of surgeries being performed on an outpatient basis is a key factor driving growth of this segment. Homecare settings are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. The growing preference for home healthcare services owing to their cost-effectiveness and convenience is a major factor fuelling growth of this segment.

Geography: The global ambulatory infusion pumps market has been segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America accounted for dominant share in this market in 2018 owing to high adoption rate of technologically advanced products and large number of players operating in this region.

Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market Drivers and Restraints:

There are several factors that are driving the growth of the ambulatory infusion pumps market. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, and increasing number of surgical procedures are some of the key factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, technological advancements and miniaturization of devices are also fuelling the growth of this market.

However, there are certain factors restraining the growth of the ambulatory infusion pumps market. High cost of these devices and lack of trained personnel are some of the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

Regional Shares:

In terms of regional share, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from countries such as China and India. North America is also expected to witness significant growth in the Ambulatory Infusion Pumps market due to rising demand from countries such as U.S. and Canada.

The global Ambulatory Infusion Pumps market is segmented into five regional segments namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South & Central America.

North America is the largest market for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. The United States is the largest market in North.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

Some of the major players profiled in the Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market report are

Medtronic plc

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun (B. Braun Melsungen)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hospira Inc.

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Moog, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Zyno Medical LLC

Sorenson Medical Products Inc.

These players have adopted various strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Questions Answered In This Report

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Ambulatory Infusion Pumps industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Ambulatory Infusion Pumps market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Ambulatory Infusion Pumps market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Ambulatory Infusion Pumps market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

• Statistics on Ambulatory Infusion Pumps and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Ambulatory Infusion Pumps across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

