RE: Rutland Barracks / DUI

PLEASE SEE CORRECTIONS IN RED BELOW

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4006101                

TROOPER: Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 30 October, 2022 at 2148 hours

LOCATION: Mendon, VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence

 

ACCUSED: Anthony Coccia

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 30 October 2022, at approximately 2148 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks stopped a vehicle based on a be on the lookout from an incident that occurred at The Lookout Tavern. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Anthony Coccia, 51 of Poultney, VT. During the interaction Coccia displayed several indicators of impairment. Coccia was ultimately taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing, Coccia was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date and time. 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 14 November 2022 at 1000

 

 

