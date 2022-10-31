RE: Rutland Barracks / DUI
PLEASE SEE CORRECTIONS IN RED BELOW
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4006101
TROOPER: Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 30 October, 2022 at 2148 hours
LOCATION: Mendon, VT
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence
ACCUSED: Anthony Coccia
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 30 October 2022, at approximately 2148 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks stopped a vehicle based on a be on the lookout from an incident that occurred at The Lookout Tavern. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Anthony Coccia, 51 of Poultney, VT. During the interaction Coccia displayed several indicators of impairment. Coccia was ultimately taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing, Coccia was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: 14 November 2022 at 1000
