Royalton Barracks / Crash fatal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B2004910

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Vitali

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10-30-22 / 1731 Hours

STREET: Quechee Hartland Road

TOWN: Hartland

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Briar Patch Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Scott Sargent

AGE: 55

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1997

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Deceased

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10-30-22, at approximately 1731 hours, State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash with entrapment on the Quechee Hartland Road, Hartland near the intersection of Briar Patch Road. Additionally, Hartland Fire Department and Windsor Rescue were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival it was determined the operator, Scott Sargent was deceased.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway and collided with a tree. The vehicle was totaled and later removed by Bob's Service Center.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing. State Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call State Police.

