Royalton Barracks / Crash fatal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B2004910
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Vitali
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10-30-22 / 1731 Hours
STREET: Quechee Hartland Road
TOWN: Hartland
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Briar Patch Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Scott Sargent
AGE: 55
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1997
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Deceased
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10-30-22, at approximately 1731 hours, State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash with entrapment on the Quechee Hartland Road, Hartland near the intersection of Briar Patch Road. Additionally, Hartland Fire Department and Windsor Rescue were dispatched to the scene.
Upon arrival it was determined the operator, Scott Sargent was deceased.
Preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway and collided with a tree. The vehicle was totaled and later removed by Bob's Service Center.
Investigation into the crash is ongoing. State Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call State Police.
