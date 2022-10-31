Williston Barracks / DUI #1 - Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1007052
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: October 30, 2022 at approximately 1912 hours
STREET: VT Route 15
TOWN: Cambridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Wrong Way Bridge
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR / ACCUSED: Devon Drown
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End Damage
INJURIES: None Reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
PASSENGER: Cody Shatney
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 30, 2022 at approximately 1912 hours, Trooper from the Vermont State Police Barracks responded to VT Route 15 at the Wrong Way Bridge in the town of Cambridge for a report of a single vehicle crash. Trooper arrived on scene and located the Ram Truck that had struck the guardrail while traveling east on Route 15. The operator was identified as Devon Drown (21) of St Johnsbury and passenger, Cody Shatney (19) of St Johnsbury.
While speaking with Drown, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Drown was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Drown was released to a detox facility with a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on November 15, 2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: November 15, 2022 at 0815 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111