Williston Barracks / DUI #1 - Crash

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

  

CASE#: 22A1007052

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet 

STATION: Williston Barracks                                    

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111 

  

DATE/TIME: October 30, 2022 at approximately 1912 hours

STREET: VT Route 15

TOWN: Cambridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Wrong Way Bridge

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A 

WEATHER: Clear 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry 

  

VEHICLE #1 

OPERATOR / ACCUSED: Devon Drown  

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT 

  

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge 

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram 1500 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End Damage

INJURIES: None Reported   

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

PASSENGER:  Cody Shatney

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On October 30, 2022 at approximately 1912 hours, Trooper from the Vermont State Police Barracks responded to VT Route 15 at the Wrong Way Bridge in the town of Cambridge for a report of a single vehicle crash.  Trooper arrived on scene and located the Ram Truck that had struck the guardrail while traveling east on Route 15.  The operator was identified as Devon Drown (21) of St Johnsbury and passenger, Cody Shatney (19) of St Johnsbury. 

 

While speaking with Drown, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment.  Drown was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.  At the conclusion of processing, Drown was released to a detox facility with a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on November 15, 2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: November 15, 2022 at 0815 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

