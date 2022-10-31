Shaftsbury - DUI Alcohol #3 / Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3003832
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: October 30, 2022 / 2038 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Exit 3, Sunderland
VIOLATION: DUI - Alcohol #3 + Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: James G. Gagne
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting routine patrol in the area of US Route 7 in Sunderland. At this time a motor vehicle was observed traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. The operator, identified as James G. Gagne showed signs of alcohol impairment, along with operating with a criminally suspended license. Gagne also had an open container of alcohol and was consuming alcohol while operating the motor vehicle.
Gagne was processed at the Shaftsbury barracks and released with a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on December 12, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of DUI - Alcohol #3 and Criminal DLS.
Gagne was also issued traffic tickets for speeding and consuming alcohol while driving, totaling $709 and 4 points.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: December 12, 2022 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Irwin
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT, 05262
802-442-5421