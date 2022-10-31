Shaftsbury - DUI Alcohol #3 / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3003832

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: October 30, 2022 / 2038 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Exit 3, Sunderland

VIOLATION: DUI - Alcohol #3 + Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: James G. Gagne

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting routine patrol in the area of US Route 7 in Sunderland. At this time a motor vehicle was observed traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. The operator, identified as James G. Gagne showed signs of alcohol impairment, along with operating with a criminally suspended license. Gagne also had an open container of alcohol and was consuming alcohol while operating the motor vehicle.

Gagne was processed at the Shaftsbury barracks and released with a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on December 12, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of DUI - Alcohol #3 and Criminal DLS.

Gagne was also issued traffic tickets for speeding and consuming alcohol while driving, totaling $709 and 4 points.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 12, 2022 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421