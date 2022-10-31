Secretary Blinken’s Call with People’s Republic of China (PRC) State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Secretary discussed the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the U.S.-PRC relationship. The Secretary raised Russia’s war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability. The Secretary also noted the deteriorating humanitarian and security situation in Haiti and the need for continued coordinated action in support of the Haitian people.