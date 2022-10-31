Submit Release
News Search

There were 240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,159 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with People’s Republic of China (PRC) State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Secretary discussed the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the U.S.-PRC relationship. The Secretary raised Russia’s war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability. The Secretary also noted the deteriorating humanitarian and security situation in Haiti and the need for continued coordinated action in support of the Haitian people.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Call with People’s Republic of China (PRC) State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.